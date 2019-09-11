A little advice

Heritage Manor residents shared messages with kids heading back to school this fall.  Tina Janezich, admissions coordinator and human research specialist at Heritage said on Monday said pictures and advice were a hit. Janezich said the idea came from a similar post a friend shared with her.

