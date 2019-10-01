A helping hand

Hibbing Firefighter Jake Woinarowicz gives a hand to five-year-old Tia Katzenberger as she drags a training dummy during a firefighters obstacle course contest during Saturday’s Hibbing Fire Department open house.

 Mark Sauer

Hibbing Firefighter Jake Woinarowicz gives a hand to five-year-old Tia Katzenberger as she drags a training dummy during a firefighters obstacle course contest during Saturday’s Hibbing Fire Department open house.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments