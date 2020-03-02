HOYT LAKES — Military veterans in uniform filed past the casket of Arleigh Birk Monday morning in Faith Lutheran Church, each pausing to deliver a final salute to the proud Pearl Harbor survivor.
Birk died last Tuesday at Essentia Health Northern Pines in Aurora. He would have turned 100 February 27. Birk had been the guest of honor at an early 100th birthday party attended by many relatives and friends earlier in February.
On December 7, 1941, when the Japanese launched a sneak attack on the United States' naval fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Birk was a boatswain’s mate on the USS Honolulu when enemy planes struck and nearly 2,400 Americans were killed and five battleships were sunk. The next day, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called the attack at Pearl Harbor "a date which will live in infamy," and the Congress declared war and the United States entered World War II. Birk had been a 19-year-old North Dakota farm boy when he joined the Navy in 1939. He was discharged from the Navy in January 1946 after serving on the USS Denver in an island-hopping campaign.
As the service began, the Rev. Charles Barnes read from the Book of Ecclesiastes, "For everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven... A time to weep and a time to laugh... a time to keep silent and a time to speak... a time of war and a time of peace."
Three of Birk's grandchildren spoke. Heidi Feroe, daughter of Birk's youngest child, Kathryn Feroe, said that she had looked up to her grandfather "for as long as I remember. There was nothing he couldn't do... He was the pillar of our family." She recalled having a problem when she was in the eighth grade and her grandfather helped her. "He would get me involved in things. He and my grandma shaped me into the kind of person I am today."
The oldest grandchild, Sara George, daughter of Dan and Caryl (Birk) Kaler, also spoke. "My grandpa was a grandpa for 41 years and he excelled at it. My grandparents were there for us and for their community... water ski club, dance club, Pearl Harbor Survivors, veterans' halls and the church. He took a no-nonsense approach to living and active participation in the world around him.... living lives defined by showing up and working hard."
Grandson Matt Kaler told of Birk growing up during the Great Depression and working in the CCC camps. Kaler drew laughter from those at the funeral when he talked of his grandparents contributing to the post-World War II baby boom with their five children — Lois Dunne, Caryl Kaler, Bruce Birk, Brian Birk and Kathryn Feroe.
"He was fiercely independent. He had a heart of gold," Matt Kaler said. "We were so lucky."
And in his sermon Rev. Barnes said, "What a life — one day short of 100. He was of the Greatest Generation," a description of World War II veterans coined by newsman Tom Brokaw. "He must have known he was blessed. He did not forget the horrors of war... He prospered and thrived in peacetime... Arleigh will have such a reunion with shipmates and with his wife Marion. We will remember him. Truly he was a member of the Greatest Generation."
When the service ended, military honor guard members from the Aurora American Legion and the Hoyt Lakes VFW of which Birk was a member fired a rifle salute outside the church. Veterans from across the Range, from Gilbert, Cook, Pengilly and other locations, stood at attention as family members accepted the American flag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.