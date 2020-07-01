BALKAN — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals and issued a warrant for another male suspect after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Balkan Township on Tuesday.
The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has charged 32 year olds Michael Curtis Latour Sr. and Amanda Jo McVay, of Duluth, with felony counts of first-degree aggravated robbery and motor theft. Latour Sr. remains in custody at the County Jail.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 28-year-old Damian Harley Maher, of Cloquet, has not been located by authorities.
Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded at 6:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an armed robbery on a wooded trail off McNiven Road in the township about two miles northeast of Chisholm.
The man told authorities that he joined Latour Sr., McVay, Maher and an unidentified individual in his van and drove around Chisholm together.
Eventually they drove to Balkan and he exited the vehicle and walked beside Latour Sr. and Maher down the trail, where the men “produced handguns, robbed him at gunpoint, taking his wallet/contents and an undisclosed amount of cash,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. He said that Latour Sr. and Maher “fired three-four shots from their handguns to scare [them] from following them back to the vehicle.” They allegedly stole the van and fled the area.
The man walked to a nearby residence where he called 911.
At 12 p.m., sheriff’s deputies arrested Latour Sr. and McVay during a traffic stop in Duluth.
As of 4:30 p.m., deputies were asking the public for information on Maher’s whereabouts. Anyone with information was encouraged to call 911.
