St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson walked away from the board meeting table Tuesday morning at the Government Services Center in Virginia, as his colleagues read the Minnesota governor’s proclamation calling for a moment of silence for the death of George Floyd.
Board Chair Mike Jugovich of Hibbing asked for a personal privilege at about 75 minutes into a scheduled public hearing Tuesday, pausing the discussion for about 10 minutes, during which time Nelson did not leave the room. The meeting was live streamed on the county’s Facebook page.
At the 85-minute mark, Jugovich asked commissioners “to stay on” since they were about to read the governor’s proclamation. Commissioner Beth Olson of Duluth and others agreed they should read the decree.
But as County Administrator Kevin Gray picked up the letter, Nelson appeared to lean to his left, share words with Jugovich and make a circling motion with his hand before standing up and leaving the meeting.
“Whereas George Floyd was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, neighbor, and friend...” County Administrator Kevin Gray read from the proclamation. “Whereas the local, national, and international mourning for George Floyd is about more than one tragic incident; and whereas George Floyd’s death is the symptom of a disease — the result of generations of systemic racism that threatened the dignity of our state’s Black communities, Indigenous communities, and communities of color … whereas we will not wake up one day and have the disease of systemic racism cured; we must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every Minnesotan - Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White — can be safe and thrive.”
Earlier that morning, Gov. Tim Walz tweeted an order for a moment of silence in the state of Minnesota at 11 a.m. that day for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — “to honor the life of George Floyd and the lives of every person cut short due to systems of racism and discrimination in Minnesota.” The time mirrored the length of time prosecutors say Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was pinned to the ground under ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee before he died on Memorial Day.
Nelson was absent from the meeting the entire time that his fellow white commissioners and staff stood in silence in the room or via telecommunication. After the moment of silence concluded, Gray left the room and returned with Nelson to resume the public hearing.
The live streamed scene in Virginia drew attention from viewers and media across the Northland at a time of intense divisions on the protests over systemic racism and police brutality and the subsequent riots and the firing of rubber bullets and tear gas by the National Guard and law enforcement in Minneapolis and cities across the nation.
About an hour later, Olson took to her personal Facebook account and blasted Nelson for his departure.
“Commissioner Nelson walked out and refused to participate,” she wrote. “He refused to stand to honor the life of a brutally murdered man. Refused. White people have a [sic] incredible and profound call to stand with and follow, the leadership of our Black Community. I’m so embarrassed, sad, angry and frustrated to serve on this board where flagrant racism abounds.”
She added on the widely shared post, “This is not political — or shouldn’t be — it is about our collective humanity. I will continue to do my best during my time left to shift this culture.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Jugovich told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that Nelson had leaned over to him in the meeting to say he “did not feel well” before removing himself from the room.
Prompted by various media outlets, St. Louis County spokesperson Dana Kazel released a statement later that day, saying that commissioners had learned of the governor’s proclamation from social media. “Because the Board had been in a public hearing during the time leading up to 11 a.m. – the time specified in the proclamation – they needed to recess from the public hearing that had been in progress and return to the Board Meeting to read the proclamation and observe the moment of silence,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, this was announced only as a recess, which may have contributed to potential confusion as to the status of the meeting.”
Kazel continued, “Commissioner Nelson had previously indicated to several staff that he was dealing with a personal matter and needed to step out. He has since said that he believed the Board was in recess. Other commissioners remained and honored the moment of silence. Commissioner Nelson returned later for the remainder of the meeting.”
The chairman and spokesperson referred follow-up questions to Nelson, who defended his actions by telling the HDT over the phone Tuesday evening that he “did not leave during the meeting” since he believed the commissioners were still in recess. “I was not feeling well and I realized I was not going to be able to continue,” he said. “I told the board chair that I was leaving. I got a soda and a half a sandwich and came back 20 minutes later.”
Nelson described being a diabetic for 20 years and wears an insulin pump. “I have to be careful what I eat. In these high stress meetings, my blood sugar acts differently. I’m sick and tired of being accused of these things that are blatant lies.”
When asked his opinions of the Floyd case, he said that “mistakes were made” by the officers involved but he did not know all the facts. “I don’t have a bigoted bone in my body and I really, truly resent the fact that we have individuals out there that do,” he continued.
Nelson has long been known among elected officials to stir up controversy on the county government level.
In 2007, he told the county board that he would support slavery if his constituents were in favor of it.
“If my district voted for slavery, and if the vast majority had and I was representing them, the answer is yes, I would have voted for it because that’s my job,” Nelson said in a recorded video at the time. “My job is to represent the people in my district. It is not to impose upon them my will. That is called a totalitarian state.”
Most recently, he appeared on a Duluth-based conservative radio talk show in May to claim that commissioners had relocated a meeting on refugee resettlement because they did not want to hear public comment on the matter.
The commissioners, who said they moved the meeting from Buhl to Virginia due to enhanced technological capabilities, fielded about 90 testimonies before delaying their vote once again. The board voted 4-3 to send a resolution back to county administration until the federal courts decide whether President Trump’s executive order is constitutional. Three commissioners from the Iron Range and one from rural Duluth voted to table the decision, as they had in January.
The stalemate frustrated the three Duluth commissioners who denounced the fear-mongering among citizens who were wary of people of Muslim communities and argued for the need to open their arms to new citizens in a region that has recorded only one placement since 2011.
Nelson claimed Tuesday evening that Olson criticized his leaving the day’s meeting since they did not agree on the resettlement vote. “This is all about the refugee issue, period,” he said. “And Duluth commissioners that hate me. They can hate me all they want, but I'm still going to represent the people.”
Thank you for covering and reporting on this. Change is hard, but leadership is so important, standing up for what is right is good for our souls.
