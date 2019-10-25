There was a young man named O’Leary

From traveling dusty roads he grew weary

So he said to his horse, “are you thirsty?”

Of course the horse replied with a whinney

If I don’t get some soon I may grow awfully skinny

So the man searched his soul and prayed

To soon find a watering hole

And when he did he said aloud

“Of myself, I am mighty proud”

So him and his horse were weary no more

The watering hole had evened the score

Vivian Cianni

