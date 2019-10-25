There was a young man named O’Leary
From traveling dusty roads he grew weary
So he said to his horse, “are you thirsty?”
Of course the horse replied with a whinney
If I don’t get some soon I may grow awfully skinny
So the man searched his soul and prayed
To soon find a watering hole
And when he did he said aloud
“Of myself, I am mighty proud”
So him and his horse were weary no more
The watering hole had evened the score
Vivian Cianni
