HIBBING — The Hibbing Foundation and its ‘Family of Funds’ has impacted the community throughout the years by awarding nearly $2 million to 1,570 organizations.
The Hibbing Foundation is proud to announce its 2020 grant recipients.
The Hibbing Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Fund awarded sixteen organizations grants totaling $43,182.50. They are as follows:
Angel Fund, Inc. in support of purchasing gas/food cards for Hibbing residents receiving cancer treatment, $5,000.
Great Minds Learning Center in support of providing scholarship support for tutoring services to Hibbing students, $2,000.
Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program in support of the Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program, $2,000.
Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability in support of the Power of Produce Program at the Hibbing Farmer’s Market for Hibbing residents, $1,500.
ISD 701 / Hibbing Public School District in support of the Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports program in the Hibbing School District, $3,000.
Lead for America National, Inc. in support of Lead for Iron Range 2020 by helping, in part, by hosting four fellows in Hibbing, $7,500.
Palisade Area Community Kids Education Resource Service to work in collaboration with Hibbing High School Room of Requirements to identify and purchase product needs (clothing, food, toiletries) for students, $3,000.
Project Care Free Clinic in support of medical and office supplies to support serving the uninsured and underinsured patients at Project Care in Hibbing, $5,000.
United Way of Northeastern MN in support of Lunch Buddies Mentoring Pilot Program in Hibbing’s Washington and Greenhaven Elementary Schools, $2,500.
Salvation Army of Hibbing in support of the Melting Pot Meals Program and food shelf, $5,000.
The Hibbing Foundation General Endowment was awarded to Hibbing Historical Society to support the Collection Database Replacement Project, $1,000.
The Hibbing Foundation Grantmaking Fund was awarded to the Hibbing Historical Society in support of reprinting the Hibbing Walking Tour Brochure, $500.
The Hibbing High School Foundation was awarded to ISD 701 / Hibbing School District /Jr. High School Choir to support the HHS Library Mural Evaluation, $382.50.
The Bruno & Sylvia Perell Family Hibbing Foundation Fund was awarded to the Mesaba Concert Association – General support / 2020, $250.
The Jeno F. and Lois Mae Paulucci Fund of Hibbing Foundation was awarded to Hibbing Public Access Television – General support / 2020, $250.
The Range Artists Association Fund was awarded toISD 701 / Hibbing Public School District to support the HHS Library Mural Evaluation, $900.
The John & Katherine Boentje Family Hibbing Foundation Fund was awarded to the Tourist Center Senior Citizens, Inc. to purchase (1) desktop computer to assist in the development of an online presence, $900.
The Hibbing High School Organ Fund of Hibbing Foundation was awarded to ISD 701 / Hibbing Public School District / Community Education to bring Andrew Galuska to Hibbing to perform Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde on the Barton Organ, $2,500.
To learn more about the Hibbing Foundation, please call 218.262.4212 or visit our website at: www.hibbingfoundation.org or follow us on Facebook.
