HIBBING — Miriam Kero, sociology and speech instructor at Hibbing Community College (HCC), has been awarded one of seven Educator of the Year awards by the Minnesota State Board of Trustees. These awards are bestowed upon faculty to acknowledge and reward exceptional professional accomplishment and to encourage ongoing excellence in teaching. Jesse Dahl, Electrical Maintenance instructor at HCC, also received recognition from the Board of Trustees as a nominee for the award.
Miriam’s innovation in the classroom and service to underserved students were standout elements of her nomination. “Miriam exemplifies effective instruction that aligns with national best practices," said Michael Raich, interim president of the Northeast Higher Education District, of which Hibbing Community College is a member. “The quality of her work is well recognized with her courses being among the most popular on campus. Within each course, she is always focused on students, recognizing their backgrounds, talents, and knowledge that they bring into their classroom. She is flexible with her teaching methods and adapts her approach to best suit the course content and the individual needs of students in her class. Miriam drives people to be invested in these efforts by engaging them to share their own valuable contributions to student success.”
Miriam is dedicated to service to others, and her nomination was filled with examples of her empathy and compassion, of her using her time and effort to go above and beyond in her level of support for students. In addition to her faculty role, Miriam serves as the college’s equity and inclusion officer as well as the faculty advisor for the campus’s Multicultural Club. Additionally, she founded Cardinal Lean-In, a professional development group for women, and the Parents Club, a support group for students with children. HCC’s nomination committee specifically highlighted Miriam’s work with Overtime Lab, a pilot program for supporting student athletes with an emphasis on daily accountability and relationship-building. This past fall, due in part to the success of the Overtime Lab program, HCC student athletes had their most successful semester academically in more than a decade. Miriam is also recognized as a leader in reshaping the way her campus and community think about privilege and equity. She is skilled at creating safe spaces to have these courageous conversations with students and colleagues.
Minnesota State has traditionally held a luncheon and awards ceremony to formally recognize the Awards for Excellence honorees, but the event was cancelled this year out of safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, honorees were recognized during the April meeting of the Board of Trustees, which was convened by conference call and virtual meeting technology. Additional information on the Awards for Excellence is available at https://minnstate.edu/stories/botawards/
