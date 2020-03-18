Dominic Marchetti is the son of Dennis and Susie Marchetti. Dominic has a younger sister, Emily, and four younger brothers Vincent, Joseph, Mario, and Thomas. Dominic is a senior at Hibbing High School and also attends Hibbing Community College where he plans to complete his Associate of Science in Engineering Degree this May. His extra-curricular activities include Football, Track, Knowledge Bowl, Concert Choir, Northern Lights Small Group, Leadership Council, NHS, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, curling, Boys Scouts of America and Knights of Columbus. His leadership roles include captain of the football and track teams, secretary of the Knowledge Bowl team, Senior Patrol Leader of the 2019 National Youth Leadership Training Course. He has earned the rank of Eagle Scout and has been recognized as an Eagle Scout Mentor. He has made the A Honor Roll and Dean’s List and has earned the Harvard Book Award. In his spare time, he enjoys weight lifting, spending time with family and friends, weekends at the hunting shack, and working as a tutor for Upward Bound, shoveling snow, and mowing lawns. His future plans include attending college to study Civil Engineering with plans to return close to home to work.
