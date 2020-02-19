Elks student of them month

William Spicer

Hibbing Elks Lodge Student of the Month for January was William Spicer who is a senior at Chisholm High School. He is involved with Upward Bound Math and Science; he is also a member of the band. William has volunteered at Bentleyville and rung bells for the Salvation Army. In school, he has helped set up the Armory for Kids’ Day and raised funds for Spanish Club. In his free time, he likes working on and riding snowmobiles and dirt bikes. His future plans are to attend a four year university to get a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments