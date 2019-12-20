HIBBING — The Hibbing Branch of the American Association of University Women announce the Future Collegians for November.
Olivia Baasi is a senior at Cherry High School. Throughout the school year she plays the tenor saxophone in concert and marching band. She is president of the student council, participates in Speech Club and works behind the scenes in Drama Club.
During the fall, she manages the boys football team, in the winter she plays basketball and in the spring she runs track. Last June she had an amazing opportunity to attend a national conference for Student Council in Pittsburgh.
Alexia Clusiau is a senior at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. Alexia participates in many school and community activities. Sports activities include track and field, volleyball, basketball and basketball manager. As a member of the Student Council she has also attended many conferences and leadership programs — including Girl State.
Other school activities include National Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, Math Team and Athletic Council. As a community volunteer, she has been a bell ringer for The Salvation Army, junior counselor at Camp Survive, teacher assistant at Keewatin Elementary, and has been active in St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.
Both girls were awarded a small scholarship with funds from the AAUW book sale and will be eligible for spring scholarships also — which are all made possible through the book sale.
