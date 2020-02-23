HIBBING — The Trentini Tirolesi del Minnesota club is pleased to announce its 2019 scholarship recipient, Jakob Wright. Jakob was chosen for his commitment to the community, his academic achievements and his personal knowledge of his Trentini heritage. Jakob graduated from Hermantown High School in 2019 and is attending Lake Superior College in Duluth while pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology.
Mr. Wright states, “From stories of my great-great grandparents’ courage and strong faith, I learned the importance of having goals and working hard to achieve them. They had a huge vegetable garden and raised chickens to help feed their family. They also shared their harvest with neighbors which taught me the importance of sharing my skills and knowledge to benefit neighbors and build a strong community”.
Jakob’s parents are Jeffrey and Michelle Wright of Hermantown, Minn. Jakob’s extended family are all club members including grandparents Debra and William Krall of Virginia, and his late great-grandmother Alice Turk of Eveleth. His great-great grandparents, Josephine Negri and Celeste Zattoni, emigrated from Tres, a Trentino village, to Eveleth in 1912.
The Trentini Tirolesi del Minnesota Club congratulates Mr. Wright and his Iron Range family for carrying on the traditions of their heritage and for realizing the importance of discipline in scholarship and service to community.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Trentini scholarship and are due no later than April 1, 2020. The scholarship application can be found in counseling offices at high schools and colleges across the Iron Range or online at www.trentini.org<http://www.trentini.org/>.
