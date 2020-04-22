HIBBING – Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted The Salvation Army with $5,811 to serve additional individuals and families facing food insecurity.
Funding from Open Your Heart will provide The Salvation Army with a new freezer and refrigerator. The Salvation Army began working in Minnesota in 1886. They currently have active operations in every county of the state, providing emergency services and critical programs that assist people who are struggling to meet their basic needs. The food shelf in the Hibbing Salvation Army is very well utilized by the community is the only one in town. With funding towards new appliances, the Hibbing Food Shelf will be able to increase their capacity to provide more healthy produce, dairy products, and frozen foods to food shelf clients.
Open Your Heart looks for gaps in funding of services based on geographic or demographic considerations and reaches out to agencies serving those communities. They support programs in communities where many traditional funders do not reach – volunteer run domestic violence shelters, homeless programs in sparsely served remote corners of the state, inner city programs dedicated to serving the poorest among us, and hunger programs serving clientele with special needs. Their primary goal is to ensure that front line providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment, and infrastructure necessary to carry out their work.
Grants are awarded on a bi-monthly basis and are considered only through the application process. Applications can be obtained at www.oyh.org/grant-programs/.
