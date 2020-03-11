HIBBING — Alex Stark, from the Thrivent Milestone Group of Hibbing, was recently awarded the 2019 Rookie of The Year in the Thrivent Northland Region.
Alex also achieved Summit Level production, which is the second highest level throughout the company. “I am so blessed and humbled to be apart of such an amazing organization such as Thrivent. Making an impact in others lives financially is one of the greatest feelings in the world, and I am ready once again to continue this God given work in 2020”, said Alex. Alex received his bachelor’s degree in 2017 in financial planning from the Lubovitz School of Business and Economics at The University of Minnesota, Duluth.
Alex was hired as a Financial Associate with Thrivent in 2018 and focuses on retirement planning, estate planning, and tax efficiency planning.
