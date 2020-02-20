HIBBING — EFS Advisors is proud to announce that Roger Pogorelc has been named a 2020 Five Star Wealth Manager award winner.
To receive the Five Star Wealth Manager Award, a wealth manager must satisfy 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria that are associated with wealth managers who provide quality services to their clients. Factors taken into account include assets under management and client retention rate. Candidates also undergo thorough regulatory and compliance review.
