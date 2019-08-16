North Star Credit Union wins award

NASHWAUK — North Star Credit Union, has been honored with a 2019 Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award. The award, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), recognizes the leadership of individual credit unions on behalf of youth and adult financial education. They have fulfilled this by creating activities and programs that raise awareness and establish resources on behalf of financial literacy.
North Star Credit Union was honored for the Spartan Pride Financial Education sessions that were taught at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. The credit union, partnering with school administration, was able to increase financial education by adding three financial sessions to the school’s weekly Spartan Pride Time. Over the course of the year, all students in Nashwauk-Keewatin High School were able to attend all three financial education sessions; Credit Score/Credit Cards, Interviews/Customer Service, and Savings/Retirement. North Star Credit Union’s participation in the program will continue in the coming school year in which different financial topics will be taught by the Credit Union’s Financial Education Specialist.
“We strive to bring financial education to our communities; hoping to help everyone gain financial knowledge that will help them throughout their life.” said Jody Feist, North Star Credit Union financial education specialist.
North Star Credit Union’s winning entry will advance to the national competition, where it will compete with financial education projects from credit unions in other states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.