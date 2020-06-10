HIBBING — JPJ Engineering is pleased to announce the recent addition of Andrea Piirainen as a Civil Engineer-In-Training and Jim Harger as Survey Crew Chief to our Duluth office.
Ms. Piirainen is an Engineer-In-Training and graduate of University of Minnesota – Duluth, holding a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering, with an emphasis in water resources.
Mr. Harger is an accomplished surveyor with extensive experience in topographic and boundary surveys and construction staking of private and municipal projects. Harger holds an Associate of Applied Science in Civil Engineering Technology from Lake Superior College.
JPJ Engineering is a professional consulting firm with offices in Hibbing and Duluth that provide engineering, site development, land surveying services to public and private clients throughout the upper Midwest.
