Patty Phillips was recently elected to the Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Foundation Board.
Phillips graduated from Martin Hughes High School in Buhl and went on to earn an A.A. with high distinction from Hibbing Community College followed by both a B.S. in Elementary Education and a Master’s in Education from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. She has spent her life educating children and youth. Phillips has a track record of collaboration and success attaining academic, cultural and financial goals in rural, urban and suburban settings.
Phillips has been a nursery school, kindergarten, and elementary classroom teacher, as well as a principal, curriculum director, and superintendent, in both the Virginia and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School Districts. She is a sought after presenter and has given keynote addresses and numerous presentations for educational organizations. She has served on the Minnesota Association of School Administrators' Professional Assistance Team for nine years and won the Minnesota Superintendent of the Year Award in 2010.
Phillips retired after 33 years as an educator, and now works part-time as a Senior Associate for School Exec Connect, a national search and consulting firm specializing in finding leaders for schools.
Fifty years ago as a college freshman I remember being in awe of the generosity of the scholarships gifted by the Alworth family Patty said. “And now, as a lifelong educator who believes that education is the ticket to achieving the American Dream, it is both a ton of fun and a huge honor to serve on the Alworth Board.”
Phillips previous civic engagement includes membership of both the Virginia and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale Rotary Clubs, Virginia Foundation Board of Directors, Northwest Airlines Advisory Committee and American Association of School Administrators' National Governing Board.
She lives on Lake Vermilion in Tower with her husband Mark. Her hobbies include gardening, cooking, reading, traveling, and spending time with her two adult children and grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.