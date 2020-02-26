HIBBING — Minnesota REALTOR® Jill Barrett was recently awarded the highly acclaimed national Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation. In completing the required curriculum, Jill Barrett, of Johnson Hometown Realty in Hibbing, joins other top REALTORS® in the residential real estate industry from across the nation who hold this designation.
Jill earned the GRI designation by attending a specific, intensive series of classroom instruction, covering a variety of subjects including professional standards, legal issues, sales and marketing, finance and risk reduction, technology and social media.
With this achievement, Jill has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional service by securing a strong educational foundation of knowledge and skills to better navigate the real estate market and serve prospective clients and customers.
“Jill has been an amazing addition to our team at Johnson Hometown Realty,” said Jill’s broker, Marcy Johnson. “She goes above and beyond to provide excellent service and care to her clients. You really are not going to find a better agent to take care of your real estate needs.
