DULUTH — Local Mediacom employee Tracy Ellis earned a top customer service award and recognition by the company’s senior managers during an awards ceremony held at Mediacom’s Regional Operations Center in Waseca.
Ellis, a Kinney resident was awarded the ‘Outstanding Sales’ award for her extraordinary work as a customer service representative in a payment center. Ellis has been employed with Mediacom for two years.
Mediacom employs 4,600 people companywide. The senior management team personally present annual awards to employees who earn the highest performance rankings and demonstrate outstanding service.
