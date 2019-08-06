VIRGINIA — Joe Leoni of Trenti Law Firm has been selected to the 2019 Minnesota Super Lawyers list. Because Leoni has demonstrated excellence in the practice of law, he is receiving an honor that is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in Minnesota.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented, multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
Leoni practices in personal injury, auto accidents, business and criminal law. He has been selected as a Top Rated Lawyer of Minnesota and certified by the National Board of Trial Advocates and the Minnesota State Bar Association.
Leoni has been a member of the Trenti Law Firm for 28 years. His practice is primarily in northeastern Minnesota. He is a member of the Federal Bar Association, which allows him to practice throughout the United States. He has authored more than 25 articles for various legal magazines and has lectured at multiple legal and EMS seminars.
“In addition to his extensive experience and knowledge of his areas of practice, Joe has earned the reputation for his professionalism, dedication, and as a fierce advocate for his clients,” said Bryan M. Lindsay of Trenti Law Firm. “And while he has practiced both statewide and in Federal court, it is clear to see that Joe’s passion lies in serving his neighbors on the Iron Range and northeastern Minnesota. Joe is very well respected by his peers and is known for his no-nonsense and straight forward approach to practicing law. His dedication not only to his clients, but also to the practice of law and legal profession sets Joe apart as one of Minnesota’s leading attorneys,” added Lindsay.
The Trenti Law Firm is based out of Virginia, Minnesota.
