Jason Barta named 2020 Mining Professional of the Year

The Minnesota Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (MNSME) has named Jason Barta as 2020 Mining Professional of the Year. Each year the MNSME selects one individual from the industry who have gone above and beyond in their job — those professionals who consistently provide your operation with that magical combination of leadership and technical skills. Nominated by Larry Sutherland, former General Manager of U.S. Steel Mining Solutions, Jason graduated with a Chemical Engineering degree from UMD in December 2004.
Jason worked at a consulting firm for two years before joining U.S. Steel at the Keetac facility in August 2006 as a process engineer in the plant. He was then promoted to area manager of operational excellence leading the process engineers at both Minntac and Keetac. In the fall 2019, he was promoted to his current role as the area manager of the Minntac concentrator. Jason is also a licensed professional engineer and is a certified Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma.
Jason manages a total of 16 concentrating lines and our flux grinding systems at our Minntac Facility. He continually goes above and beyond in leading his employees, along with using his technical expertise to implement projects himself. Jason meets with his employees on a routine basis to develop concentrate yield enhancement, energy efficiency, and cost savings projects. He uses that time to ensure all his employees are successful in their roles and supports them with any troubleshooting needed by leveraging his technical expertise. One of Jason’s achievements was to initiate a large innovative project in the Minntac concentrator, known as the HPGR (High Pressure Grinding Roll) project, that has the potential to provide significant electrical and process benefits to the Concentrator facility. Other achievements in his career include several process and automation logic upgrades in the Keetac Concentrator. Jason’s tireless efforts in the pursuit of Operational and Management Excellence with project development and execution is paramount to the continuous improvement of our operations.
