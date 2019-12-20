HIBBING — Jack Furlong, CFP®, APMA®, BFA™ a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Hibbing recently obtained the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM certification. Furlong successfully completed the rigorous requirements that include course work and a series of examinations covering financial planning, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning.
Individuals with the CFP® certification agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct developed by the Certified Financial Planning Board of Standards, Inc. Ameriprise Financial is a longstanding leader in financial planning and advice.
Furlong graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a degree in Finance and Financial Planning. He has 3 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
For more information, please contact Jack Furlong at 218-262-5207 or visit the Ameriprise office at 320 East Howard Street in Hibbing
