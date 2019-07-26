HCC Foundation awards scholarships and funds programs for 2019-2020

HIBBING — Thanks to the generous donations of the community totaling almost $58,000, and additional donors of the past that have desired to create a legacy of support, the Hibbing Community College Foundation has funded $82,000 in scholarships and $19,600 for programs this 2019-2020 academic year.
The Hibbing Community College Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides financial support for scholarships and programs at Hibbing Community College. The Board and its officers are all volunteers. The Foundation is funded through generous donations from various businesses, individuals, memorials, estates, fundraisers and other sources. If you are interested in participating or supporting the Foundation or Hibbing Community College, you can contact the Hibbing Community College Foundation, 1515 East 25th Street, Hibbing, MN 55746, 218-262-7200. Students attending HCC that are interested in applying for the HCC Foundation Scholarships should note that the deadline for submission is April 1 each year.
