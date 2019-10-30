HIBBING — Fairview Range is pleased to welcome Rebecca Tervo, CNP to its medical staff.
Rebecca is a Certified Nurse Practitioner with clinical interests in chronic disease management, preventative care and rural health. She received her Bachelor in Science in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh and completed her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.
“Health goals are unique to each person,” says Rebecca. “I team up with patients to create individualized plans based on their personalized goals. I also provide holistic care for all ages with a focus on prevention and health maintenance.”
Rebecca was born and raised in Minnesota and has lived in the area for 10 years. She enjoys a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, rollerblading and skating, as well as enjoys traveling and spending time with friends and family.
She begab seeing patients at Fairview Mesaba Clinics-Mountan Iron on October 28.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Rebecca, please call 218-362-6937.
