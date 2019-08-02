HIBBING— Fairview Range is pleased to welcome Dr. Susan Hoyum to its team of family practice providers.
Dr. Hoyum is a Family Medicine/Primary Care provider, receiving her degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School.
Prior to coming to Fairview Range, Dr. Hoyum worked at the University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine in Bismarck, North Dakota, which is also associated with CHI St. Alexius and was affiliated with Sanford Health Medical Center.
In addition to her medical degree, Dr. Hoyum earned a degree in electrical engineering and previously worked as a project engineer on large industrial projects. She and her husband, Roger Hoyum, own JDI Contracts in Grand Rapids.
Dr. Hoyum says, “We are so grateful for the opportunity to join the Fairview Range family and look forward to connecting with families in our area. I will strive to provide the highest standards of care in an environment of trust, professionalism, and dedication while developing the long-term relationships so essential to life-long health care and personal well-being.”
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Susan Hoyum to Fairview Range," said Patrick Sharp, President and CEO at Fairview Range. "Dr. Hoyum is a wonderful addition to our team as we further strengthen our mission of providing high-quality care to the community."
Dr. Hoyum is a native of New Brighton, MN and has lived in the Grand Rapids area since 1989. In her free time, she and her husband enjoy spending in a wide variety of outdoor activities and playing with their Labrador retrievers. She also is looking forward to playing her cello and joining the local orchestra. She and her husband are also excited to spend more time with their granddaughter and family.
As a primary care provider, Dr. Hoyum serves as a patient’s first point of entry into the health care system and as the continuing provider for all needed health care services, including health promotion, disease prevention, health maintenance, and diagnosis and treatment of illnesses.
Dr. Hoyum will join Fairview Range on August 12th and will be seeing patients of all ages. For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Hoyum, please call 218-362-6937.
---
Fairview Range is a family of medical providers based in Hibbing, and includes Fairview Range Medical Center, Fairview Mesaba Clinics (with locations in Hibbing, Nashwauk and Mountain Iron), home care, hospice and a medical supply provider. Fairview Range offers more than 60 medical services, including ENT, surgery, urology, occupational therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, radiation therapy, sleep lab, sports medicine and obstetrics/gynecology, and also owns Fairview Range Greenview Residence, a memory care facility, located on the medical campus.
