HIBBING — Fairview Range is pleased to welcome Dr. Sheila Gemar to its medical staff.
Dr. Gemar, Urologist with the University of Minnesota Physicians (UMPhysicians), is providing urology services at Fairview Mesaba Clinics – Hibbing three days a week, as well as performing minimally invasive surgical procedures at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. With the support of UMPhysicians, she will have access to teaching materials and research for the newest and most effective approaches to urologic care.
As a Urologist, Dr. Gemar will see patients in the clinic setting for a variety of conditions, from bladder control issues to men’s health and urologic cancer support. She will also perform minimally invasive surgical procedures at Fairview Range Medical Center, including treatment for Urinary Stone Disease (USD), or kidney stones.
Dr. Gemar comes to us with 20 years of experience in providing urologic care in rural communities in Minnesota.
She received her Doctorate in Medicine from the University of North Dakota and completed her urology residency at Southern Illinois University.
Dr. Gemar is a native of South Dakota and enjoys a variety of outdoor activities in her free time.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Gemar, please talk with your primary care provider or call 218-362-6937.
