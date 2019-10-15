HIBBING — Nurse Practitioner Arla Spencer, has joined the Family Medicine Department at Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic in Hibbing, Minnesota.
“The providers and staff at the Hibbing Clinic foster a friendly and professional culture and all work together with the goal of providing excellent patient care,” says Spencer.
Spencer earned a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix in Tucson, Arizona. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“I chose family medicine because it allows me to build relationships with patients throughout their lifespan,” explains Spencer. “I look forward to getting to know and care for the people in this community.”
To schedule an appointment with Arla Spencer, call (218) 263-1000. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors and Providers.”
