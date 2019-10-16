Edward Jones Financial Advisor John Buss announced today that a second financial advisor, Mike Mulvahill, has joined his office in Hibbing.
“I am really looking forward to working with John,” said Mike. “I’ll have all the advantages of working with an experienced investment professional while getting to know local investors. This will be a tremendous opportunity to increase my investment knowledge and hone my customer service skills.”
Mike will work alongside John for two years then will continue serving investors throughout the area from his branch office.
John said, “I’m very impressed with Mike Mulvahill, and we’re sure our clients will be, too. Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us. Mike will help provide the high level of service investors in Hibbing have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors.”
The branch office is located at 3145 7th Ave East. The telephone number is 218-262-5595.
