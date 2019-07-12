CHISHOLM — ARRM, a statewide association representing more than 200 direct care providers and supporting service providers for people with disabilities in Minnesota, today announced Timothy Impila of Range Center, Inc. as one of the top professionals in the field for 2019.
Out of more than 20,000 eligible staff, Impila was one of less than 100 individuals nominated by their employers for the ARRM Cares Award, an annual award program which recognizes the top Direct Support Professionals (DSP) in Minnesota. DSPs provide a wide array of services and supports in home and community settings to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Impila was recognized in a surprise ceremony with approximately 100 staff and people he provides support to. State Sen. David Tomassoni (DFL-Chisholm) and State Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL-Chisholm) were also in attendance, as well as City Council Member April Larson, all of whom shared their thanks for Impila’s service and positive impact on the community. Area business Sunrise Bakery (Hibbing) donated cake for the event, and Healthy Vibes (Chisholm) presented a gift of 10 free beverages to Impila in recognition of his contributions.
“Tim is a true leader for our organization, not only helping dozens of our clients improve their quality of life but training his fellow DSPs to ensure our overall standard of support remains at its best,” said Krystle Glad, CEO of Range Center, Inc. “His creativity, passion, drive, and skill for connecting with and motivating people to reach their best potential is what makes him worthy of this nomination.”
Recently, Impila has engaged in sports fandom and activities to bring new opportunities to people’s lives. Over the past three years, he has led over a dozen trips where forty plus clients have been able to witness their beloved Minnesota Twins play at Target Field, including arrangements for participants to go on the field and run bases. Impila also plans and prepares an annual softball game that is the highlight of the summer for many clients and their families who attend to cheer them on. The softball game is held every summer at the Miracle League Field and includes a jersey design contest which gives participants the opportunity to submit artwork that eventually is printed on the jerseys and sold to the general public.
