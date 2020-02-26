Active Standard Drafting & Design of Hibbing, has won a “Best Of Houzz” award for Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. The 6-year-old drafting and design firm was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals. The Best Of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Active Standard Drafting & Design is a locally owned drafting service specializing in residential home and commercial design as well as remodels, additions, cabins, garages and interior design. Not only are they actively involved with a large number of local contractors, they are also a member of the Northern Minnesota Builders Association.
