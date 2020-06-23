HIBBING — ARI would like to welcome back Gabby Laliberte to the ARI team as an Architectural Design Intern for the summer of 2020. Gabby interned with ARI in 2017, and she will be using her experience to work directly with the architectural department. Pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities, Gabby is projected to complete graduation requirements in 2021. Gabby is a 2015 graduate of Hibbing High School.
ARI provides architectural, landscape architecture, interior design, mechanical and electrical engineering, and technology design services to educational, medical, government, commercial, and housing clients in northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.
Visit www.arimn.com for more information.
