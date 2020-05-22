Joe Kanipes

Architectural Resources, Inc. (ARI) would like to welcome Joe Kanipes to the ARI team. Joe is an engineering major in his first year of the Iron Range Engineering Program (IREP). ARI looks forward to growing the company with the help of his engineering design skills. Joe is a Hibbing native and 2015 graduate from Hibbing High School.

ARI provides architectural, landscape architecture, interior design, mechanical and electrical engineering, and technology design services to educational, medical, government, commercial, and housing clients in Northern Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin.

Visit www.arimn.com for more information.

