Kerry Leider

DULUTH – Architectural Resources, Inc. (ARI) recently made the following hire at its Duluth office.

ARI announces that Kerry Leider has been hired as an Owners Representative.

In addition to working with the Duluth School District for 23 years, Marsh & McLennan Agency, and the Minnesota Department of Education, Kerry has extensive experience working with school districts of all sizes through Facilities planning, construction phases, and operational management. He is affiliated with Minnesota Association of School Business Officials (MASBO), Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA), Association of Facilities Engineers (AFE), and Minnesota Association of School Maintenance Supervisors (MASMS). Kerry is a welcome addition to the Architectural Resources team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments