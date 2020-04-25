Grand Rapids – American Bank of the North announced today that Douglas Benner has joined its staff as Senior Vice President-Market Manager of the Twin Cities market. With more than 30 years of extensive experience in commercial banking, Benner has managed and led numerous bank teams toward growth, profitability, and increased market share. He will oversee American Bank’s market in the St. Paul/Minneapolis metro area.
“Doug’s proven experience in the banking industry, coupled with his focus on building long-term relationships and innovative leadership, was exactly what we were looking for in a Market Manager for our St. Paul based loan production office,” said Rob Marwick, CEO of American Bank of the North. “We are thrilled to add him to our team and to further strengthen American Bank for the future.”
Prior to joining American Bank of the North, Benner worked at Commerce Bank in Edina as its Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. Benner has also served as Market President for Klein Bank in Edina, Minn., where he led efforts to open a new loan production office and grow a new market for the bank.
Earlier in his career he worked at TCF Financial Corporation, Minneapolis as Executive Vice President and Manager for their Minnesota Corporate Banking and U.S. Bancorp in Minneapolis as Vice President of their Western & Southwest districts. He was successfully instrumental in leading teams, growing revenue and building relationships with commercial customers at both organizations.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity to work for such a vibrant community bank with a growing market presence in the St. Paul/Minneapolis area,” said Benner. “The American Bank community banking team is professional and knowledgeable, and I look forward to working with them to help our commercial customers succeed.”
Benner holds a Masters of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan and is a retired Commissioned Officer from the United States Marine Corps. Active in the community, Benner has served as a board member of, and on the finance committee of, the Downtown Minneapolis YMCA for 12 years and Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest for 15 years.
About American Bank of the North
American Bank of the North is a privately held subsidiary of Mesaba Bancshares, a locally owned multi-bank holding company chartered in Nashwauk, Minn. It has 143 employees at 9 branch offices and three administrative offices in northeastern Minnesota along with a loan production office and mortgage operations office in the Twin Cities area. Together, its team is leading by example in the community and industry by investing in innovation and in each other.
