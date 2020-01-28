GRAND RAPIDS — American Bank of the North, a full service financial institution, announced that it has opened a new loan production office on January 20th in St. Paul, MN. The office is located in the Court International Building at 2550 University Avenue West, off of I-280 and I- 94.
“Expanding into the Twin Cities market is a natural progression for our bank as we continue to increase our presence throughout Minnesota,” said CEO Rob Marwick. “This new location allows us to better serve our existing customers in this market and will provide opportunities for commercial loan growth in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas, which is a key market for us.”
The loan production office is not a full-service branch office. For full-service banking, customers can visit the banks website at www.ambnk.com to find a convenient location.
American Bank of the North is a privately held subsidiary of Mesaba Bancshares, a locally owned multi-bank holding company based in Nashwauk, Minn. It has 143 employees at 9 branch offices, three administrative offices in northeastern Minnesota along with a loan production office and mortgage operations office in the Twin Cities area. Together, its team is leading by example in the community and industry by investing in innovation and in each other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.