Feb. 3-7

Monday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh milk, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Baked Italian hero sandwich, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham cracker, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments