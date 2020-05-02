HIBBING — After the 1973 Hibbing High School boys hockey team won the state title, nobody took notice in 1974 and that edition of the Bluejackets.
Hibbing lost almost one-third of its team to graduation, so there was no chance the team could make it back to state, was there?
Those Bluejackets never wavered as they took a rag-tag bunch of players and although they didn’t win the Section 7 title, Hibbing once again got through the backdoor to place fifth at the 1974 tournament.
“We had no business going back to state, but I’m most proud of that team, especially after we lost all of those great players from 1973,” said Marc Sterle, who was a senior on that team. “Nobody gave us a chance, but we scraped our way back there.
“We were a good team. I was proud to be able to get back to the state tournament, after such low expectations.”
––—
And why not?
Returning to that team were Frank Techar, Peter Vucetich and Bill Kern to name a few. They were joined by two talented wingers in Glenn Graber and Don Micheletti.
Techar, for one, always thought this team couldn’t be as successful as 1973.
“For the four of us on that 73 team, we thought we could do it again, for sure,” Techar said. “We had such a blast and it was a great experience. The group of players that weren’t on the 73 team, they were good players.
“We had depth on that team. All of those guys were ready to step in and do the same thing. I guess it was a little bit of a surprise because we lost so many players, but in a way it wasn’t a surprise. We knew what it was like.”
If anything, Hibbing may have been tougher with the likes of Micheletti and Graber.
“Don and Glenn were two of the toughest guys you would want to see,” Sterle said. “Everytime the puck would go into the corners, either Don or Glenn would get it out of there.”
———
It may have been a brand-new team, but the depth on that team would be a contributing factor to its success.
“There weren’t many players returning, but we always thought that we were a good team, up-and-down the lineup,” Micheletti said. “We had good hockey players. We were consistent.
“That team had a lot of pride. We were confident in ourselves. We didn’t want to come off a state championship, and embarrass anybody. That played a big role in it.”
According to Micheletti, there were no egos on that team.
“We didn’t care who scored, and we went into every game confident,” Micheletti said. “We had three good lines that we could put out against anybody, and not worry about being outplayed.
“We had great goaltending and we played consistently in every game, except in our our first state game against Sibley.”
———
When tryouts started, there was plenty of competition for the 20 spots on the team.
When cutdown time came, Paul Vendetti breathed a sigh of relief because he made the team,. That meant he had to work harder to keep that spot.
“There were a few of us switching lines,” Vendetti said. “Nobody got comfortable in their spots until the playoffs. You were a little nervous that you were going to make a mistake, then you made that mistake, but George and Bill let you play and be creative.”
———
The goaltender on that team was Sterle, who played sparingly the year before because Tim Pogerels got most of the minutes on that state-title team.
Sterle had the confidence of his teammates.
“He was one of the best goalies in the state that year,” Micheletti said. “He was good enough to play Division I hockey, but he was a terrific football player, too.”
According to Sterle, he got more than enough minutes the year before.
“I played a fair amount, mostly in clean-up games,” Sterle said. “I played a couple of games in the cities, and we won both of them. I had a fair amount of confidence. I didn’t enjoy hockey as much as football, but I was good enough.”
———
The team went unbeaten into the second week of January, sporting a record of 6-0-1.
“We were planning on repeating,” said Jim Perpich. “We had several guys back, and we were confident coming back. We may have lost 12 seniors off of that 73 team, but it was just the buzz of winning.
“That stayed with us that whole spring, summer and fall. We were ready to go again.”
In that run, Hibbing would get wins over Greenway, Grand Rapids, Virginia and International Falls.
“We were beating some of the powers,” Perpich said. “We knew we were competitive. We knew we had a shot.”
———
There was a lot of talent in the Iron Range Conference at that time, and Vendetti felt privileged to play against those players.
“Grand Rapids had Rothstein, DeCenzo and Bill Baker, and Eveleth had Mark Pavelich, Dave Delich and Bob Pazelli,” Vendetti said. “Virginia was loaded. It was a blast playing against them.”
———
In the section tournament, Hibbing beat Virginia in the semifinals, then in the finals, the Bluejackets got blitzed by Grand Rapids.
“They were faster and better than us,” Sterle said. “We got our brains beat out in that game.”
To add insult to injury, when Hibbing boarded its bus to head home, there was a problem.
“The bus wouldn’t run,” Vendetti said. “It was idling, but it wouldn’t go anywhere. They transported us to the Chinese Lantern because that was the only place that was open. We ate there, then we hung around there to kill time until another bus came down from Hibbing.”
While there, the Bluejackets ran into fabled sportscaster Marsh Nelson of KDLH television.
“He was sitting and talking with George and Bill because there was nowhere to go,” Vendetti said. “We didn’t get home until around 2 or 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.”
———
Hibbing didn’t have much time to prepare for its Section 3 game with Thief River Falls in Detroit Lakes that Thursday, but it didn’t matter as the Bluejackets won that game and would represent that section at state.
“We were proud of the fact that we were able to get that group back to state, despite going through the backdoor,” Sterle said.
———
When state week rolled around, Hibbing was expecting to ride to the Twin Cities in style.
The team would eat breakfast in the penthouse of the Androy Hotel, but the transportation to the cities wasn’t what they expected.
Sterle and Vucetich took care of that issue.
“George told us we were going in a school bus,” Sterle said. “At that time, Dutch Weber, Bibs Miller and Dick Lee arranged all of the transportation. Pete and I went to Mesaba Service to see Dutch.
“We asked Dutch, ‘How can we play like a championship team if we’re going down on a school bus?’ We found out what the cost of the bus was, and later that day, the phone rang. It was Dutch. He said, ‘You have a coach bus.’ He took care of us.”
———
Sterle always knew Coach Perpich had a big heart, but he saw that first hand while the team was boarding the bus to leave for the cities.
“I was the starting goalie and Mike Kniffin was the backup,” Sterle said. “Pete Fena was our third goalie. Pete wasn’t on the roster, so he wasn’t supposed to go on the trip. He showed up to the bus.
“Instead of turning him away, George said, ‘We’ll find a place for you.’”
That showed what kind of compassion man Perpich had.
———
While at state, the team practiced at the Metropolitan Sports Center.
That’s where Vendetti and Jim Kanipes ran into former Bluejacket standout Gary Gambucci.
“We had just left the ice, and we saw Gary,” Vendetti said. “We were talking while the rest of the team was in the locker room getting their stuff off. As we were talking, Gump Worsley walked by, and Gary introduced us to him.
“Worsley said, ‘Anyone that comes through the backdoor doesn’t deserve to meet me.’”
———
After the shock of that statement wore off, Gambucci took Vendetti and Kanipes into the North Stars locker room. They were getting ready for their pre-game skate.”
“I was thinking, ‘We better get out of her, or Olson will kill us,’ but Gary introduced us to J.P. Parise,” Vendetti said. “He took us into the stick room, took two sticks off of the rack and he gave one to Jim and I.
“We went back to our locker room still fully dressed. The other guys had already showered. It was crazy going into the North Stars’ locker room and talking with JP.”
Vendetti still has that stick today.
———
At state, Hibbing lost to Henry Sibley in the quarterfinals, but the Bluejackets came back to beat St. Paul Harding and Frank Kellogg to capture the consolation title.
Hibbing wanted to repeat as champions, but placing fifth was an accomplishment.
“I wish I had played on that 73 team, but going back-to-back was great for Hibbing High School,” Micheletti said. “It was a good experience going to St. Paul. It was fun playing with all of the guys I played with.
‘We had consistency throughout the lineup. We were confident in playing against anybody.”
———
Just recently, the team lost one of the staples on that team — Graber.
“Glenn was fun to play with,” Micheletti said. “He was a good skater, and he knew how to play the game. He was good at getting the puck to Frank and I. I am saddened by that. I hadn’t kept in touch that much, but when I heard about it… He was way too young. I’m sorry for that.”
“He was an all-out player,” Vendetti said. “He was intense, a no-pain-no-gain type of guy. He and I were close. I knew he was sick, but I wanted to remember the guy the way he was and not sick.
“I have a lot of fun stories about that guy and hockey. Other fans didn’t like him, but he had your back in a heartbeat.”
———
Some of those fans were in Virginia.
Vendetti had a first-hand look at an incident that happened there one year.
“Back then, the helmets had those elastic straps,” Vendetti said. “A lady reached down over the stands, grabbed his helmet and smacked it down on his head while we were going to the locker room after the game.
“I started laughing because it was one of the goofiest things I had ever seen.”
A mild fracas broke out, but it was quelled quickly.
“I don’t know what happened because I was in the locker room already, but I was wondering, ‘Where is everybody?’” Perpich said. “I knew something was going on with the Virginia fans. I didn’t see anything, but I heard about it.”
Graber also caught the attention of Grand Rapids coach Gus Hendrickson after his Indians beat the Bluejackets in the section finals.
“Glenn was physical,” Perpich said. “He would run around and hit guys. Hendrickson said he was playing football on skates. When it came to Glenn’s play in front of the net, he was knocking guys down.
“You need guys like that, to clean things up. He was a good player and a good guy.”
