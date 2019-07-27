HIBBING — Palmer’s Tavern & Grill in Hibbing is celebrating 75 years in business and they’re inviting everyone to get in on the festivities planned throughout the weekend.
“We are a busy place — a very busy place,” Sandra Rohwer, owner of Palmers, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune during a phone interview Thursday. “I have a big staff.”
On Thursday the staff kicked off celebrations with steak night followed by an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Friday and entertainment by the band the Six 9s. Today festivities continue with a bean bag tournament planned for noon along with a barbeque on the patio at 4 p.m. Rounding up the evening will be an 8 p.m. performance by the band Country Storm, who is scheduled to get back together for one night and play until midnight. Finally, for Sunday the party is expected to wind down with a special customer appreciation lunch at noon. There will even be special Palmer’s Tavern apparel for sale throughout the weekend.
Rohwer told the HDT that she’s been looking forward to the celebration and is looking forward to seeing all the customers that make the business such a success.
“And my whole family is coming up,” she said. “There are seven siblings and everyone is coming up to help and have a good time. Even my mother [Rosetta] is here — she’s 81-years-old and she’s here helping me out.”
•••
Those walking into Palmer’s are welcomed by a rich, wood laden interior adorned with sports memorabilia, large screen TVs, high top tables and a pull tab center. A popcorn machine is always lit up with freshly popped kernels and not far down is a side door that leads to a large outdoor patio, complete with bocce courts, bean bags, Horseshoes and a screen for the occasional outdoor movie.
But despite all the extra, it’s the food that Rohwer said keeps people coming back.
“Our burgers are what has transformed this business,” Sandra said. “I’ve had the food for about seven or eight years, and we get the burger from Cobb Cook [Grocery]. Every morning I’m there when they open or earlier.”
From there, Rohwer brings the goods back to Palmer’s where their “fresh, never frozen burgers” get hand weighed and pressed each morning. Rohwer added, Palmer’s burgers were voted “Best Burgers in the Northland” by listeners of WTBX radio a few years back. “We dominated and it was open to places everywhere from Duluth to Ely to [International] Falls.”
And the crowd favorite?
“The Donato burger is what sets us apart,” Rohwer said. “It has spiced Italian sausage from Cobb Cook [Grocery] and fresh ground beef.”
Antonio and Josephine Palmer first opened the restaurant in 1944 in the Hibbing Park Addition neighborhood. It quickly became a go-to for miners throughout the region who would pop in for a 10 cent glass of Grain Belt beer paired with the restaurant's famous Porketta sandwiches or pepperoni sticks. Four generations later, Palmers Tavern is owned and operated by their granddaughter, Sandra, who works hard to carry on the family’s tradition of Italian hospitality.
“We’re blessed to still be here,” she said.
Palmers is located at 1717 3rd Avenue East in Hibbing. For more information, follow their Facebook page or visit www.palmerstavern.com.
