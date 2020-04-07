Working to stay positive

Melissa Freeberg, owner of Freebs Fitness and Tanning has been posting motivation workouts on her Facebook page at Freebs Fitness & Tanning free of charge to help people in the community stay active while struggling with the closures and stresses brought on by the coronavirus. Freeberg cares for the members of Freebs like they are family and wants everyone to know she will do her part to help the community to get through this surreal situation.