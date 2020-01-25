HIBBING — ”Why are so many sexual offenders moving here?” If you think there is a compounding number of registered sex offenders moving to Hibbing, you’re not alone.
There is a common pattern that emerges each time law enforcement notifies the public that a person with a level 3 sexual offense is relocating to the city: concerned community members share online posts to raise awareness and comment, wanting to know why “so many” are coming here. Others wonder aloud if the city or police department somehow benefit. After all, it seems like notification meetings are practically a regular event.
While authorities are required to issue notifications when a level 3 offender moves into town, they are not required to notify the public when those same offenders move out. Naturally, this can skew public perception.
So just how many level 3 sex offenders currently live in Hibbing? Three. Friday’s arrival from Duluth makes four. That information is available to the public via the Minnesota Department of Corrections website, mn.gov/doc. There, general information about offenders will populate, including names, photos, descriptions and addresses including those registered as homeless but living within city limits.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey told with the Hibbing Daily Tribune via email on Friday morning that offenders residing in the city without an official address are required to check-in with authorities on a weekly basis.
To get an idea of how Hibbing compares to other areas, the HDT compiled data from five local cities, including their general population (as 2017), and the current number of level 3 sexual offenders listed there as of this week:
Hibbing (pop. 16,041): 4
Chisholm (pop. 4,916): 1
Calumet (pop. 354): 1
Marble (pop. 677): 1
Virginia (pop. 8,488): 6
The data shows that offenders make up 0.02 percent of Hibbing’s population; 0.02 percent of Chisholm’s; 0.28 percent of Calumet’s; 0.14 percent of Marble’s; and .07 percent of Virginia’s.
Of course, residents would prefer that these numbers be zero. But can a city stop people with this type of criminal history from moving in?
In email, Hibbing City Attorney Andy Borland told the HDT that his research on the topic indicated that it is not altogether impossible to have a residence restriction on individuals who had been found to have committed a crime. However, such an ordinance could not exclude a person from an entire community. Meaning, no, offenders cannot be stopped from moving into a city.
“My last check was 66 communities in Minnesota have some sort of residency restriction, one of which is on the Iron Range,” Borland added.
As for the question of whether the city gets benefits or money when such offenders move here, City Administrator Tom Dicklich told the HDT that answer is a resounding no, the city does not receive any money or benefits in any form for offenders relocating to the area.
Hibbing’s Deputy Police Chief Tyler Schwerzler provided additional confirmation, saying via email on Friday, “In no way does any police department or city receive any monetary amount for offenders living within the city limits. I have seen several people posting on social media sites saying this is occurring. It was completely 100 percent false and it should stop.”
To navigate the Minnesota Department of Corrections website, https://mn.gov/doc/:
• Click Offender Search
• On the new page, select Public Registrant Search. If an error message pops up, clicking the Continue button usually corrects the issue.
• Select the City option
• Find Hibbing from drop-down menu and click Search
From there, general information on registered level 3 sexual offenders will populate, including names, photos, descriptions and general address vicinities.
