In a time of dramatic disruption to our community’s daily routines, it is natural to be concerned how the outbreak of the coronavirus may affect the mental and emotional health of children. Kids of all ages are feeling the effects of school shutdowns, cancelled sports practices, decreased socializing, and extra time at home. Kids may experience confusion, disappointment and loss, but there may be some positive effects as well, according to Dana Butler, a licensed marriage and family therapist and owner of Embrace Mental Health in Grand Rapids.
Here, Butler talked to the Hibbing Daily Tribune about the best way to support kids: connection.
Help kids face loss by acknowledging their grief.
In every single one of her therapy sessions, Butler said there “was a great deal of anxiety and fear” among her young clients.
As students face the loss of school performances, birthday parties, and even graduation, they may be grieving for some milestones of childhood. Although adults may also be struggling with huge challenges themselves, it is important to acknowledge children’s losses as real and valid. “In the moment right now, we have to allow kids to grieve,” Butler said. “If we just point out all the reasons they have to be thankful, it just hurts more. Acknowledge and affirm their feelings that this stinks.”
Butler also encouraged communities to think differently about how to create memorable moments for children. “We are seeing people hold choir concerts and other performances through Zoom, and that video becomes their concert,” she said. “For birthday parties, birthday child goes on a drive around town, and all their friends come and wave at them from their houses, singing and celebrating them at each location.”
Answer questions truthfully, but model how to talk about feelings, and envision hope.
It can also be difficult to know how much information to share with children. Butler admitted that this decision is very individualized for each child, but she encouraged honesty. “We have to answer questions truthfully, but always have to include a glimmer of hope,” she said. “Kids can’t always envision hope, so older people need to help them do that. You can tell them: Yes, some people are going to get sick, but we’re doing what we can to keep people safe. We’re doing our part to help.” She also encouraged parents and caregivers to connect with their kids daily in a general way. “We have to ask kids how they’re feeling, because they may not tell us otherwise,” she said. “Make sure that you’re having one meal a day together where everyone reviews their day. Say something that you liked about your day, something that was difficult, and something you’re looking forward to. As adults we can model how to have those conversations.”
What kids need most is connection, so put aside schedules and seize the moment.
Although many are still facing anxiety and fear, Butler said that many of her clients seem to be balancing despair with a sense of calm and shared struggle. “The forced slowdown leaves many with their same concerns of paying for rent, food, childcare, but they are not alone in those fears,” she said. “It’s that the whole world has stopped.” She noted several young clients who spend time with their families and being relieved from the stressors of peer relationships at school. “They are just enjoying being home with one another.”
“What kids mostly need is connection and relationship building,” she continued. “When there’s fear, they connect with a caring adult and that feels better. Where there’s confusion, they connect and feel better. Don’t get caught up in the homeschooling schedules or planning ‘enriching activities.’ Just stop. Read a book with your child, play a game, lay in bed too long, watch a movie too late, play outside together, that’s what kids need.”
Butler remains hopeful for her clients and her community. “I am utterly amazed how people are responding because I thought there would be such despair, and I can never ever downplay that there are likely people who will go out of business and that is painful, but in this moment, people are accepting those realities and finding some peace,” she said. “I keep hearing people say they aren’t alone in this. Right now, we’re all losing things and we’re all grieving and eventually, we’re all going to heal.”
