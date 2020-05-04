Less than 24 hours after Hibbing Taconite went quiet, maintenance mechanic and steelworker leader Chris Johnson had another job.
Helping co-workers complete unemployment applications.
“Usually, someone with the state comes in and we have a big meeting,” said Johnson, president of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2705. “But with COVID, we can't do that.”
A little more than a month since Gov. Tim Walz designated the iron ore industry as essential, it's essentially shut down.
Hammered by the national and state economic downturn, about 1,500 hourly workers of northeastern Minnesota's 4,105 iron mining employees are being laid off.
What it means is that at least 37% of northeastern Minnesota's iron mining workforce is unemployed. That doesn't include an unknown number of salaried employees.
It's the worst shape the $3 billion industry has been in since 2008-2009 when the entire northeastern Minnesota iron ore industry was shuttered due to a surge of unfairly traded steel imports.
Steelworker leaders say it's a throwback to some of the industry's toughest times.
“It kind of reminds me of the 80's,” said Dan Pierce, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2660 president at Keetac in Keewatin. “My mom and dad were at Butler (Taconite) and National (Steel Pellet Co.) then. A lot of the mines in the 80's were in a tough time.”
As an industry, northeastern Minnesota mines can produce about 40 million tons of iron ore pellets per year.
Three facilities capable of producing about 21.1 million tons of iron ore pellets annually, Keetac, Hibbing Taconite and Northshore Mining Co., are idled.
Minntac Mine, North America's largest iron ore plant, is reducing production and its workforce.
The layoff of about 260 steelworkers begins next week at Minntac.
At Keetac, about 75 steelworkers are already at home. As the six-million-ton per year plant heads into indefinite idling, a large group of miners are next, said Pierce.
“As of now, we have very few operations people on the property,” said Pierce. “As of Friday, they will be sending maintenance people home and the last group will be going out on the 15th.
Northeastern Minnesota iron ore mines are the lifeblood of America's steel industry.
Iron ore pellets produced at the mines are the main ingredient used to manufacture steel. Pellets made in northeastern Minnesota produce 80% of the nation''s “first pour” iron.
Highly-skilled miners drill, blast, haul, crush, concentrate and pelletize low-grade taconite into iron ore pellets containing about 65 percent iron.
They're high paying jobs. Jobs that support families. Jobs that put children through college. Jobs that help sustain the local, regional and state economy.
But the shutdown of businesses across the nation and state as a byproduct of the coronavirus, is driving the nationally-critical steel industry into the ground.
Domestic vehicle sales are at a crawl. With citizens asked to stay-at-home, low demand for gasoline means a reduced need for the steel pipe used to drill for oil. And construction is sluggish.
As a result, steel demand has tanked. Domestic steel mills are operating at a pedestrian 51.1 percent capacity.
It all means lower demand for iron ore pellets.
On Sunday, Hibbing Taconite was idled, putting 465 steelworkers out of work.
Tentative plans are for workers to return the week of July 5 with production resuming July 12, said Johnson.
But that could change.
“It depends on the state of the economy and any adjusted production,” said Johnson. “If production falls below five million tons, we could run just two lines instead of three and then only two-thirds of the workforce would return.”
The Iron Range knows tough times all too well, said Sen. Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm.
“This is an all too familiar situation,” said Tomassoni. “Boom and bust has been part of the history of mining on the Iron Range. The steel industry gets a hiccup and the Iron Range gets the flu. But this time it's an actual virus causing the problem. And we are in a Catch-22 situation where the industry has been deemed essential, but there aren't enough orders on the books. It's extremely frustrating and I feel terrible for the workers.”
Steel used in the manufacture of automobiles and trucks is a huge market for the domestic steel and iron ore industries. And that market has crashed.
Light vehicle vehicle sales fell 37.9% in March compared to March 2019, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association. First quarter sales were down 12.7% compared to 2019.
For the year, light vehicle sales are now forecast to be 13 million to 13.5 million units from the original 2020 forecast of 16.8 million units.
Steelworkers saw rough times coming, but have been surprised how fast it's snowballed, said Johnson.
“We were going really good and then this hit,” said Johnson. “It's like there's nothing the company could have done. It wasn't poor management like there was at LTV(Steel Mining Co.) but it's just the COVID. It's a weird thing that's happening across the country.”
About 50 steelworkers and 42 salaried employees remain on the job at Hibbing Taconite for fire watch and minimal maintenance, said Johnson.
“What we need is for the car industry to come back,” said Johnson. “It's hurting all those other businesses too, like Ziegler and Ellefson Off-Highway out there in Cherry.”
When the economy begins to rebound, it will take time before the iron ore plants restart, said Pierce.
“There's always a lag time because there's extra stuff they (steelmakers) can use to produce for their customers,” said Pierce. “A good key to when the mines might start up is your order book picking up.”
However, whenever governors open up state economies and the economy begins to come back, Keetac is primed to restart, said Pierce. Keetac was undergoing major repair when the idling was announced.
“The big factor is the economy,” said Pierce. “That's going to be the judge as to when these facilities come back on line, but when it does, we'll be ready. I have to give U.S. Steel credit. They extended the repair and the repair is done right. Our guys take a lot of pride in their job and that the job is done right, so when the time comes, it will be ready to go.”
