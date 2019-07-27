CHISHOLM — Performers with the Bald Eagle Waterski Shows are looking forward to their upcoming show at Longyear Lake in Chisholm.
The theme for this year’s show is “Homecoming at Bald Eagle High.” It’s set to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Bald Eagle Waterski Shows is “a 100 percent volunteer-based, 501 (c) (3) non-profit water skip club, with a primary goal of offering wholesome, free entertainment that brings communities together,” as stated on the group’s website.
They have in store a number of crowd favorites for this year’s show, including: jumping, pyramids, swivel skiing, doubles, trios, tricks, multiple barefoot acts and skiing around the boat into a themed story that lasts about an hour.
The audience is likely to experience “Thrills, spills and chills,” joked volunteer boat driver Doug Shipp, recalling the relatively cool temperatures during last year’s show at Longyear Lake.
This is the second year in a row that Chisholm Kids Plus has worked with Bald Eagle Waterski Shows, a non-profit, volunteer water ski organization, based out of Centerville, Minn.
While in town last year, water skiers found the causeway dividing the north and south portions of Longyear Lake to be a perfect viewing area, Shipp said.
“Our skiers all remarked how they were able to hear the crowd react during the show, and they covet the long, straight show pass,” Shipp said.
Making the venue even more user friendly for the skiers this year is a set of permanent metal steps being installed on the causeway.
Mark Wangensteen, a volunteer with Kids Plus, said the stairs are being donated by Holmes Recycling, of Iron Junction. The wet grass on the bank of the causeway created slippery conditions for the skiers as they made their way to the lake for last year’s show, he explained.
Future plans are to add a fishing dock at the base of the stairs.
The Bald Eagle Waterski Shows starts its season in March with dryland training in a high school gymnasium. It’s inside the gym that the performers begin practicing pyramid building, doubles and trios moves.
A few members may also practice their routines at a local pool, according to Shipp.
As the weather starts to warm up, the practices shift onto the water, somewhere around mid-May through August.
The group typically travels to a different venue every weekend beginning in mid-June and perform a show at their home site in Centerville every Thursday evening.
“In all, we will perform between 15 and 20 full shows per summer, with practices at least once per week,” Shipp noted, while commenting on the group’s dedication as an all volunteer organization.
