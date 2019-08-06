HIBBING — An ordinary room inside Range Mental Health Center in Hibbing served as a stage last week for an alternative courtroom where locals had the chance to resolve outstanding warrants without threat of arrest. St. Louis County judges, attorneys, law enforcement and probation officers established a laid back atmosphere with casual dress and the offerings of free lunch.
Here, District Judge Rachel Sullivan presided over a case inside the former Cobb Cook Elementary school turned courtroom.
“I spoke with Ms. *Smith*, she understands that she was facing a misdemeanor theft charge and a warrant was issued if she didn’t make it to court,” Assistant Public Defender Bhupesh Pattni said. “...We have an agreement today where [City Attorney Andy] Borland agreed to a continuance for dismissal. Conditions are six months. No same or similar [offense] and abide by any trespass ordinance. Essentially, stay out of Super One also for the six months.”
Sullivan listened and after a series of questions confirmed, “I’ll go ahead and quash the warrant.”
“Thank you,” Smith replied, her voice terse and shaky. “I made a horrible mistake. I was sick and I felt so bad. ...I was really scared. I haven’t had a phone or any way to get around and I saw a flyer for it and I thought, ‘This is my answer.’”
As Smith got up to leave, she thanked Sullivan and with a nervous laugh assured her, “I will be on my best behavior.” Chuckles broke out in the makeshift courtroom. As the door closed behind Smith, the judge told the Hibbing Daily Tribune, “Somebody who has a relatively low-level offense comes in really nervous, but finds that once they get here, we’re not hauling people off to jail. They’re actually getting to resolve their whole case.”
Range’s new warrant resolution program
This was Hibbing’s first warrant resolution program, the second on the Iron Range following one in May in Virginia.
Assistant Public Defender Mark Muhich, the coordinator of the Range Warrant Resolution Program, told the HDT that the goal is to clear up warrants and set new court dates for participants. “Warrants backlog the criminal justice system,” Muhich said. “And most of the warrants that we clear up are either probation violations or misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor warrants.”
Muhich indicated the majority of local active warrants result from failures to appear for various court hearings or probation check-ins.
Officials throughout the Sixth Judicial District — which oversees St. Louis, Carlton, Cook and Lake counties — have been hosting warrant resolution events for the past year and a half. At first they were held down in the Duluth court but officials quickly discovered a sour note of hesitancy from locals who didn’t believe they’d be allowed to leave the courtroom any way but in handcuffs. To alleviate these concerns, warrant resolutions were moved outside into community celebrations and street fairs. Court administrators also entered into partnerships with youth homeless shelters, nonprofits and with the Fond du Lac Band on the program.
Chief Public Defender Dan Lew told the HDT that 250 warrants were cleared during such events throughout Duluth and Carlton County. The success motivated district officials to bring the events on the Iron Range.
“What we want to avoid is having customers for life,” Lew said. “We want to avoid having folks who spend needless, unnecessary days in jail and we know what happens when you get in jail: you lose your job because you don't show up, your family is disrupted, it often happens in front of young children and causes trauma from the arrest and there’s nothing fun about spending the evening in someone else’s clothes.”
In recent years, the St. Louis County Jail reported between 5,000-6,000 annual bookings. Keeping in line with statewide statistics, the county facility says that roughly 75 percent of the inmates are being held on pre-trial detention waiting to pay their bail if they can afford it, reviewing their plea or awaiting trial. Last week, Lew explained that there are more than 5,100 open warrants countywide, and that the warrant resolution events are being seen as another initiative to reduce jail overcrowding.
“It takes time to build trust,” Lew ceded. “It takes time to reinforce to communities that this is not a trap, that we want to feed you lunch, we want to provide you services you need to live a better life and we want to help you clear your warrant, but it's going to take time to build trust.”
Of course there may be cases that can’t be entirely resolved in these settings. During those times, a judge can quash the warrant and assign the next available court date for that type of case in the same courthouse where the case originated.
Muhlich clarified, “There is a court order to appear. There’s a record of the proceeding and if they don’t appear, then they’re right back in the same problem, where a warrant will be issued again.” He added, “It negates the purpose of this program, then. It’s a revolving door.”
And while he doesn’t expect anyone with a felony warrant would walk through the door, if they did, how they leave would be entirely up to the judge.
“What would happen in that situation is if someone showed up with a serious felony warrant, such as a first degree criminal sex misconduct or a third degree murder, that would be up to the preference of the judge, so that’d be done on a case-by-case basis.”
Casual by design
It takes about 20 minutes to quash a warrant. People who walked into the Range Mental Health Center had the option to meet with public defenders who talked over cases with prosecutors. They would enter the courtroom with a proposal about how to either address the warrant, assign a new court date or resolve the case all together. The Minnesota Supreme Court granted Sullivan and other Range-based judges statewide jurisdiction during these warrant resolutions, allowing them to quash any warrant issued throughout the state. They could also handle fines, and if someone needed to be signed up for probation, there was someone on site, ready to do so.
“Frankly it’s maybe even more comprehensive than if you come to court because everybody is sitting in the same room,” Sullivan said. She shared that one of her goals is to reframe public perceptions of the courthouse by making it more accessible. “We want the community to know that we're committed to justice, to treating people fairly and impartially and that there are ways to do that outside the traditional model that improve the trust and the relationships in the community.”
The judge hoped people coming to the events will achieve peace of mind. Assistant Attorney Stacey Sundquist agreed, telling the HDT she had just resolved a case here where a warrant was issued after someone failed to appear in court on a ticket for driving after suspension. “The event is casual by design, so people don't feel anxious about coming in or like it’s set-up.” She also noted that reaching out to people in this capacity helps those in rural areas get their driver's licenses back and, in turn, get back to work.
The Hibbing program also offered access to organizations like Northland Healthy Minds, county veternan’s services, the license reinstatement program, the Rural Aids Action Network and others aimed at helping people get back on their feet and out of the criminal justice system.
Muhich, the program’s coordinator, is excited to see how the events progress. “This will only get bigger and better,” he said. “...It is not a trap, is not a set-up, you’ll not walk out of here in handcuffs.”
The next events are scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sept. 9, in Mountain Iron as part of the St. Louis County Health and Human Services Sobriety Fair with another set for 1-4 p.m. Sept. 11, at Fortune Bay Resort Casino in Tower, in partnership with Bois Forte Tribal Court.
