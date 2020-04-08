Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended Stay-at-Home social distancing orders until Monday, May 4, a continuance that includes keeping bars and restaurants closed to dine-in customers as the state tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In doing so, the governor said current social distancing measures can push Minnesota’s peak number of COVID-19 cases out to July, potentially buying health officials time to secure more ICU beds, ventilators and personal protection equipment.
The original Stay-at-Home orders were scheduled to end Friday. An order closing bars and restaurants was set to expire on May 1, but will extend to 11:59 p.m. May 3, to align with the deadlines. The new orders are effective today.
Walz said during a press conference Wednesday that social distancing measures are working, noting the state’s 17 cases per 100,000 people rate of infection is the lowest in the nation. He noted that when Stay-at-Home orders were first issued March 27, Minnesota had around 100 cases and one death. Those numbers have since increased to 1,154 cases and 39 deaths.
“We cannot rest easy,” Walz said, comparing the state's model to New York, Michigan and Louisiana. “This thing can explode over night if you don’t take the proper precautions.”
At the afternoon news conference, the governor told reporters he’s instructed his commissioners to create standards for reopening other parts of the economy, such as recreation, within social distancing guidelines. But he added: "I will not sacrifice the health of Minnesotans and the gains we've made."
Revised orders loosen restrictions on lawn care businesses, including those at golf courses, landscaping, agricultural equipment repair, garden centers and florists selling perishable plants if they adhere to social distancing rules.
Changes also let employees supporting arts and crafts stores distribute materials for making face masks and other personal protective equipment. Business owners will also get some flexibility to go on-site to manage inventory.
The order also allows funeral services with 10 or fewer people if they follow guidance on social distancing.
Walz, however, said the state needed to remain vigilant to avoid the worst-case scenarios experienced in other states. Minnesota will need at least 3,000 intensive care beds starting now through July, he said, and health officials aren’t relying on receiving help from the national stockpile, citing lack of certainty in other states loaning out ventilators and protective equipment when Minnesota experiences a surge.
Officials are increasingly concerned about the disease’s creep into rural and small-town Minnesota where hospitals and intensive care help is limited. The governor and health officials said an individual has a 10 times better chance of surviving COVID-19 if they need a ventilator and receive one.
“We do know there is a lot of disease in our state that has yet to show up in the counts,” said state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
She added that new modeling for Minnesota shows statewide deaths are projected to be between 6,000 and 20,000 — although a University of Washington suggests it to be in the hundreds— adding state officials were working to understand the difference in the projections.
MPR News and MinnPost contributed to this report.
