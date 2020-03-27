IRON RANGE – Veterinary offices across the state are forced to make temporary changes to their operations to help keep their staff and their clients safe during the coronavirus crisis.
Dr. David Kalinowski, a veterinarian for 31 years and owner of Mesabi Animal Hospital in Hibbing, told the Tribune Press on Monday that following a recommendation from the Minnesota Board of Veterinary Medicine his office and other veterinary clinics and hospitals are admitting animals from outside their offices to limit human interaction between clients and their staff.
The staff at Mesabi Animal Hospital in addition to Kalinowski, includes Dr. Molly Feiro, along with four veterinary technicians, two technician assistants and two receptionists.
Clients are being asked to call the veterinary office from their vehicles when they arrive for their pet’s appointment as the lobby and exam area are temporarily closed to pet owners. The veterinary staff for now is also doing intakes and exchanging information about the animal’s condition over the phone.
Clients are asked to place their animal in a pet carrier to make it easier for the veterinary staff to get the animal from the parking lot to inside the office. Once they are done treating the animal, it then will be returned to the owner outside while practicing social distancing.
“I have to say people have been very understanding and it’s gone well,” Kalinowski said.
Elective procedures for veterinary offices are also suspended at this time, per orders from the governor’s office. In the meantime, the Minnesota Board of Veterinary medicine has made an extension on vaccinations, so a one-year vaccination is now good for 18 months.
Kalinowski said animals that are ill and emergency cases are still being seen.
Emergency surgeries such as tumor removals or to treat lacerations are also allowed to continue.
Flea and tick preventatives are recommended to start in mid-April, so there’s still a little time before those products are needed as well.
Dr. Harvey Aluni, of Northland Animal Hospital in Virginia, also shared his thoughts about the importance of keeping his staff and clients safe to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“There are 14 of us working inside Northland Animal Hospital and if anyone gets sick and tests for Covid 19, we may have to close completely for a while,” Aluni wrote in an email to the Tribune Press. “We are trying to keep our clients safe.”
A veterinarian with nearly 50 years of experience, Aluni founded Northland Animal Hospital in 1973. When he opened his practice, his staff consisted of his mother, who was the receptionist and one assistant. The present staff consists of four veterinarians: Dr. Brian Aluni, who is Harvey Aluni’s son, along with Dr. Abby Pontinen and Dr. Valerie Wright.
Northland Animal Hospital is also temporarily limited to providing care for sick animals, along with treating emergencies and conducting emergency surgeries and euthanasias.
The inside office and exam room are off limits to clients, to avoid close contact between humans.
Clients are asked to call from the parking lot when they’ve arrived for their pet’s appointment. Questions and concerns about the pet’s condition will be addressed over the phone.
A member of the veterinary staff will then bring the pet inside the office to be cared for and return it to the owner outside once it’s ready to go home.
Harvey Aluni said clients may also stand outside the door of the building, provided they stay at least six feet away, keeping with social distancing.
Northland Animal Hospital will continue to comply with the most recent directives from the governor and the board, while noting the situation is changing day by day.
