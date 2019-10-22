CHISHOLM — A local restaurant is ready to turn pink in order to raise awareness for breast cancer, while raising funds for a non-profit committed to helping cancer patients on the Iron Range.
Valentini’s Supper Club is planning its annual “Pink Night” event to be held Friday, Oct. 25.
Festivities for this year’s event begin at 11 a.m. and include lunch specials, a special dinner menu, raffles and door prizes. Registration begins at 6 p.m. for a women’s bean-bag tournament. Three large packages featuring the Minnesota Wild, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Minnesota Bulldogs are going to be raffled off.
Paul and Cindy Marturano, co-owners of Valentini’s started Pink Night in 2013, when their sister-in-law, Carol Marturano was diagnosed with breast cancer. The benefit has grown into a yearly tradition with the Angel Fund, a non-profit that provides assistance to individuals battling all types of cancer as its beneficiary. To date, Pink Night has raised nearly $12,000 for the Angel Fund.
“It’s very dear to my heart,” Cindy Marturano said last week in an interview.
Each year Pink Night continues to grow in popularity, making it one of the busiest events at Valentini’s.
Kari Kilen, the current board president for Angel Fund, recently talked about the double impact of Pink Night.
“First of all, they raise the funds necessary so that we can continue to provide assistance to those in need,” Kilen wrote in an email. “Secondly, it helps spread the word that we are here for those who need us.”
Kilen continued, “It's a great way for the community to contribute to a great cause while having a delicious meal in a fun atmosphere. We are deeply grateful for the current and past support of Valentini's, their staff and customers.”
About Angel Fund
Angel Fund was established in the fall of 2010 by the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce group, Women’s Innovative Network.
Since its inception the organization has served more than 1,000 individuals. In 2018 alone, 200 cancer patients were assisted by Angel Fund in Northeastern Minnesota.
When it first started, Angel fund gave each patient $50 for a gift card. Kilen said thanks to the generosity of businesses, organizations and individuals, Angel Fund was able to increase that amount, and now gifts $400 for a first request, and $200 for a second request.
A majority of the gift cards are in the form of Holiday gas cards and Walmart gift cards. Other requests are considered by the board.
Learn more, donate or find an application at www.angelfundrange.org.
