GRAND RAPIDS — The UPM Blandin paper mill is the latest long-standing business in northeastern Minnesota to close due to the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
Reached by phone on Tuesday, Grand Rapids Mayor Dale Adams told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that he was handling a family medical matter unrelated to the coronavirus and had not yet spoken with local leaders about the closure or how it will affect the 240 mill employees.
“Any shut down for a short period of time is difficult for employees,” Adams offered of the historic paper mill built in 1901. “With the employment situation out there with COVID-19, we’re certainly hopeful at the end of the shutdown that they’ll be able to successfully come back with production.”
Earlier in the week, UPM Blandin General Manager Scott Juidici told WDIO-TV that the mill producing coated magazine papers would temporarily close due to the economic toll of the coronavirus.
“The global response to the coronavirus pandemic has led to an overall slowdown of the economy,” Juidici wrote in a statement to WDIO-TV on Monday. “We are taking short-term measures to respond to market conditions. We rely on our global network of modern paper mills to meet customer demand.”
A representative from Teamsters General Local Union 346 told WDIO-TV that the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
The closing of the paper mill comes after three mining companies — U.S. Steel’s Keewatin Taconite, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Northshore Mining and ArcelorMittal’s Hibbing Taconite — announced plans to idle operations resulting in the layoffs of at least 1,120 workers due to the economic downturn of the steel industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (KeeTac has not released how many employees will be laid off.)
