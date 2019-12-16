HIBBING — About an hour after the Hibbing Police Department put out a call asking for the public’s help in finding a missing local, that person was found.
Monday afternoon at 12:42 p.m., the Hibbing Police Department sent out a press release stating that Margie Gail Mishler, 60, of Hibbing, had not been seen or heard from since Dec. 11, and was considered a missing person. At that time HPD noted that Mishler was on several medications and on oxygen and they urged anyone with information on Mishler to contact them or the St. Louis County Dispatch.
By 2 p.m., the Police Chief Steve Estey emailed an update stating, “Margie Mishler was just found safe by HPD officers. Thank you for everyone’s quick response and assistance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.